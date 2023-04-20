After all the requests have came in from different departments, Lancaster County Administration has the juggling act of trying to add 50 new positions and increase salaries, while trying to keep taxes low.
The Lancaster County Council met with County Administrator Dennis Marstall on Wednesday, April 19, to discuss the county’s personnel budget.
“Personnel is the biggest portion of our budget,” said Kim Belk, county budget director.
The county has 588 full-time employees and 502 part-time employees through the end of 2022. The average hourly rate of 486 of those full-time employees is $21. Currently, the county’s minimum pay is $12 per hour. However, there are still 297 employees that paid are below that minimum.
Part-time employees have not received an across-the-board increase in eight years.
Based on the consumer price index for 2022, when pay ranges increase 8%, it would bring the new minimum up to $13.45.
Councilman Allen Blackmon wants County Council to have a final say when it comes to adjusting the pay scale.
“You can’t have a runaway pay scale,” he said. “It has to go hand-in-hand with what is affordable for this county.”
Blackmon said it should be up to County Council to set the minimum pay and there should be some type of human resource policy that council approves for the county's pay scale.
“The onus of bringing them up to the minimum lays with us,” Blackmon said. “What we need is an HR policy. Our employees are the most important assets we have.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said that whatever policy the county has needs to be realistic and fair for all employees.
New employees and raises
County department heads have requested a lot of new employees that would increase the budget, if approved. The county has requests for 50 new positions for a total of $3.67 million, as well as requests for about 12 promotions/salary adjustments that total $684,758.
Across-the-board pay increases for the majority of county employees, including part-time employees, would cost $1.7 million.
Requested 15% career ladder adjustments for the Sheriff’s Office would cost more than $1.3 million, and a similar adjustment for the Detention Center would cost $300,000.
Mandated payroll adjustments for items like retirement and insurance for county employees will cost $200,000.
The county is also look at other possible employment enhancements, such as Christmas bonuses, that could increase the budget by $50,000. The county is also looking at new 401k contributions to start as secondary retirement avenue for county employees, which would cost $155,000 the first year. A six-week parental leave benefit for eligible employees, which would cost the county an additional $50,500, is also being considered.
Marstall will present the recommended budget at a May 3 meeting, with first reading of the budget May 22.