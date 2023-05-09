Reggie Raynard Stover, 55, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Reggie Raynard Stover, 55, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
A son of Millie Garris Stover and late Faye Albert Stover, he was born Jan. 12, 1968, in Lancaster.
His funeral was May 4 at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Mount Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Reggie Stover Jr., Zacarrius Stover, Reggie Stover III, Tajhman Truesdale of Lancaster; daughters, Shatara Stover, Dinesha Stover, Cydney Stover, Re’Tasia Stover of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; brothers, Andrea Stover of Lancaster, Kenneth Stover of Trenton; sisters, Margaret Stover, Alesha Stover, Yolanda Harris, Ursula Stover of Lancaster, April Prince of Charlotte.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.