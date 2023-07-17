WALNUTPORT — Diana Love, 83, of Walnutport, Pa., formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. Her laugh and beautiful smile charmed everyone she met.
Survivors: daughter, Dr. Liza Ovington and spouse, Susan Schoenberger; son, Dirk Ovington and his son, Michael; nieces and nephews.
Diana was predeceased by her sisters, Betty, Mary Hazel, Carol and Oleen; and brothers, Dickie and Jim.
Services: Memorial service, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster. A calling will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. before the service.