JAARS Inc., the global nonprofit provider of specialized aviation, communications and training solutions for “off-the-grid” mission work, will kick off a year of 75th anniversary celebrations on May 12-13.

The weekend will include a public concert, the premiere of “Whatever It Takes” (a history of JAARS by an Emmy-award-winning documentarian), the rededication of historic STOL (short take-off and landing) aircraft, public tours of a World War II-era DC-3, which later flew missions for JAARS, and more.

