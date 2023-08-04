The United Way of Lancaster County has launched its annual “Stuff The Bus” campaign, a community-driven project aimed at providing essential school supplies to students in the area.
The effort brings together local businesses, organizations and individuals to ensure that every student in Lancaster County has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.
“We love ‘Stuff the Bus’ because it is such an easy and relatable project for people to be a part of and the collection has a huge impact on our schools,” said Ashley Collins, resource development coordinator for the local United Way. “Everyone has felt the excitement of a new school year, anyone can donate a pack of crayons or some paper, and no one wants to see students not have what they need for school.
“The United Way exists to connect people and resources together in response to the needs of our community, and ‘Stuff the Bus’ is a local favorite way to connect,” Collins said. “Our collection sites are really excited to be involved, and we appreciate their presence and availability to connect the community in this project.”
United Way offers in-person and online ways to support teachers and classrooms. Donations can be dropped off at any of the eight collection sites across the county, or shoppers can access Amazon wish lists created by local teachers who have identified specific items to be used in their classroom to enhance students’ learning. Visit the United Way of Lancaster County, SC Facebook page to find the “Support Lancaster County Teachers” post listing links to teachers’ wish lists in the comments.
United Way volunteers will be at the Lancaster Walmart, 805 S.C. 9 Bypass West, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to collect donations from shoppers taking advantage of South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend, which runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
For more information or to volunteer with the United Way through ‘Stuff The Bus’ or one of many other projects serving our community, call 803-283-8923.