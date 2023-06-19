JENKINSVILLE — The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 seniors rolled over Winnsboro to pick up their second win of the season.
Post 31 beat the Winnsboro Bandits 16-3 during their Thursday, June 15, game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
JENKINSVILLE — The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 seniors rolled over Winnsboro to pick up their second win of the season.
Post 31 beat the Winnsboro Bandits 16-3 during their Thursday, June 15, game.
Lancaster scattered 15 hits in the win as Landon Peavy and Braden Small each had three hits in the win to lead at the plate.
Lancaster is now 2-5 overall on the season and 2-4 in League IV play.
Post 31 opened the game with a one-out home run by Peavy to go up 1-0 in the first inning. Winnsboro took the lead, going up 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, but Lancaster put up five runs in the third inning to regain the lead and never looked back.
In the third inning, Eli Sistare hit a three-run home run, scoring Brody Sanders and Peavy, to go up 5-2. Small doubled later in the inning and then stole home to extend the Post 31 lead.
Lancaster added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Adam Wright drove in Peavy and Small drove in Sistare on back-to-back singles. In the fifth, Peavy doubled, knocking in Will Rape, and Sanders knocked in Peavy to put Post 31 up 10-2.
Lancaster finished off Winnsboro in the seventh, scoring six runs on three hits and several Bandit errors. Small knocked in Peavy and Carter Cox drove in Sanders. Back-to-back errors by Winnsboro plated two more runs, followed by a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to put the score at 16-2 in favor of Post 31.
Peavy went 3-3 in the game with two RBIs; Small went 3-5 with two RBIs and Sistare went 2-5 with three RBIs for Lancaster.
On the mound, Ashton Phillips went three innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits, while walking four and striking four out. Cox added three innings as well, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Seth Morrow closed the game out, pitching the final inning and striking out two, while walking two and allowing a hit.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.