Danny K. Squires has been missing for almost a month, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to keep looking for him.

The search for a man missing for more than three weeks has has not been successful, and both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and his family seek help from the public in locating him.

Danny Kaye Squires, 69, was reported missing from his home at 2692 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.