The search for a man missing for more than three weeks has has not been successful, and both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and his family seek help from the public in locating him.
Danny Kaye Squires, 69, was reported missing from his home at 2692 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
Squires was last seen walking away from his home about 10 a.m. that day. He was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and no shoes or socks.
A slim Black man, Squires is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a gray beard, and wears glasses. Squires has some issues with memory and sometimes exhibits strange behavior.
An extensive search began the day Squires walked away from his home and continued on multiple days. The search covered an extensive area surrounding his home.
Personnel from multiple agencies participated, including the Lancaster and York County Sheriff’s Offices, Lancaster County Fire and Rescue, Lancaster County Emergency Management, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Foothills Search and Rescue.
The searchers walked, rode UTVs and four-wheelers, flew drones, and ran tracking K-9s. SLED also flew over the area in a helicopter.
Searchers checked locations Squires was known to frequent, knocked on doors, viewed security surveillance footage from multiple private homes and businesses, and placed reverse 911 calls.
Investigators received reports of sightings of Squires and other tips of where he might be, but none of these leads were productive.
“It’s now been over three weeks since Mr. Squires’ family saw him, and they’re worried about him and want to know where he is,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “We want to keep this case before the public. He’s out there somewhere. He might be close by, or he might have left the area. Somebody somewhere saw him after he walked away from his home.
"I encourage anybody with any information that might be helpful in the search to call us," Faile said. "Don’t dismiss a bit of seemingly insignificant information. Pass it on to us. We have an active investigation and are maintaining contact with Mr. Squires’ family. We will pursue any information we receive in our effort to find Mr. Squires and provide his family some answers.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or via the P3Tips mobile app for both Apple and Android devices. Tips may be made anonymously.