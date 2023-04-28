FORT MILL — William Timothy Sutton II, 29, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home in Fort Mill.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Christian Church, 235 Community St., Rock Hill, with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating.
Visitation with the family and friends will be 3-4 p.m. before the service at the church.
Born in Alliance, Neb., Mr. Sutton was the son of Jeannie Martin Sutton and the late William Timothy Sutton Sr.
Mr. Sutton is survived by his mother, Jeannie M. Sutton of Fort Mill; his sisters, Katie Sutton of Rock Hill and Kimberly S. (Daniel) Brown of Lancaster; his brother, Cody Howery of Indian Land; nephew, Gunner; nieces, Peyton and Mattison; and a host of family and friends.