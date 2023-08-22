LIBERTY HILL — Mr. Charles Lee Moon, 87, of Liberty Hill, widower of Roberta Owen Moon, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Pelzer, a son of the late O-Dell Welton Moon and Louise Chapman Moon. Mr. Moon was a member of First Baptist Church and was a retired sergeant with the S.C. Highway Patrol.