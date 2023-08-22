LIBERTY HILL — Mr. Charles Lee Moon, 87, of Liberty Hill, widower of Roberta Owen Moon, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Pelzer, a son of the late O-Dell Welton Moon and Louise Chapman Moon. Mr. Moon was a member of First Baptist Church and was a retired sergeant with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Moon will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church of Lancaster, with the Rev. Randy Hatcher officiating.
Mr. Moon is survived by Mary Louise Dandridge of Liberty Hill and Rowena Moon Player and her husband, David, of Lancaster; and three grandchildren, Philip Dandridge III, Amanda Dandridge and Lance Player and his wife, Katie; and three great-grandchildren, Genevieve Player, Emerson Player and August Price.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
The family will receive friends following the service at the First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Moon.