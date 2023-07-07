Ann Gooch Powers, 90, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023.
She was born in Lancaster, July 24, 1932, to the late Edward Crawford Gooch and Bessie Bennett Gooch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ann Gooch Powers, 90, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023.
She was born in Lancaster, July 24, 1932, to the late Edward Crawford Gooch and Bessie Bennett Gooch.
Mrs. Powers retired from the Lancaster County Department of Social Services and was a former administrative assistant for Powers Used Cars. Mrs. Powers was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the longest attending member of First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, where she loved her church and her church family. She enjoyed decorating her home for all special holidays. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed baking, sharing her baked goods and traveling to the beach. She was the last living mother to all the children who enjoyed growing up and playing on Springs Street.
The family would like to thank White Oak Manor, Lancaster, nurse Chanda Harding for the love and care shown to Mrs. Powers. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.
Mrs. Powers is survived by two daughters, Beth Powers Craig and Suzanne Powers, both of Lancaster; her grandson, Brett Craig and his wife, Adair; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Bryant Craig of Ravenel; her sister, Sue Gooch Kirk of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Artis Raymond “Mutt” Powers; her son-in-law, James Ralph Craig; her grandson, James Brian “Jamie” Craig; and siblings, Crawford Gooch, Nancye G. Gardner, Joe Gooch and Henry Gooch.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m.Saturday, July 8, in Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lancaster. The Rev. Edgar McCall will conduct the service. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorial remembrances may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721; Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720, in memory of Mrs. Powers.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.