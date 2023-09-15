LANNWS-09-16-23 WINTHROP GRAD

Sheneek Haggins-Jackson

Sheneek Haggins-Jackson graduated from Winthrop University on May 4, earning a master’s degree in social work. During her course of study, she maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Haggins-Jackson also received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Winthrop in 2006 and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Capella University in 2010.