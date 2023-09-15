Sheneek Haggins-Jackson graduated from Winthrop University on May 4, earning a master’s degree in social work. During her course of study, she maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Haggins-Jackson also received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Winthrop in 2006 and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Capella University in 2010.
Haggins-Jackson is a licensed bachelor social worker and is employed by Growing Home Southeast as a family resource specialist supervisor and employed as a counselor at the Lancaster Children’s Home.
She is married to Willie “Runchy” Jackson and is the daughter of Willie Lloyd and Gussenia D. Haggins of Lancaster. She is the granddaughter of Bill and Rena Thompson of Washington, D.C., and the late Gussie and Geneva Mcilwain and the late Jim Howard Gaither.