Tevin James Mackey, 27, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
A son of Menzell J. Mackey and Sheila Williams Mackey and Lashanda Rogers, he was born May 13, 1996, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tevin James Mackey, 27, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
A son of Menzell J. Mackey and Sheila Williams Mackey and Lashanda Rogers, he was born May 13, 1996, in Lancaster.
Funeral was 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Resurrection of Life Ministries, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Sunday, Aug. 13.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; brothers, Malcolm Williams of Indian Land, Jamichael Mackey and Jamarcus Mackey of Lancaster; sisters, Teressa Mackey and Tamilah Mackey of Lancaster, and Shyonda Gladden of Richburg; grandparent, Birda B. Gaddy of Lancaster; and special friend, Nikeyanna Mingo.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.