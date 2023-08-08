Volunteers of all ages spread out over Lancaster and gave a whopping 107 hours of service to local community projects during a recent national day of service, organized locally by the United Way of Lancaster County
The Lancaster County Day of Action, which took place over the course of a month, connected volunteers with practical ways to make a difference by hosting six volunteer groups with local nonprofit organizations KARE, HOPE, Sheltered, Keep Lancaster County Beautiful and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless.
Volunteers sorted a great deal of donated food and clothing to be distributed to families and individuals that access local food pantries and homeless support.
Others picked up trash in high traffic areas of Van Wyck and Kershaw.
Everyone who helped gained a great appreciation for the importance of volunteerism as an essential component of a thriving community.
Volunteers were grateful for the opportunity to serve and to learn more about organizations addressing the most pressing needs in our community.
“I’m so thankful United Way of Lancaster identified the importance of providing an opportunity for citizens to come together for the betterment of our community. Powerful things happen when we work together to make a positive impact and we’re lucky to have leaders like United Way and KLCB in these efforts,” said Tyson Blanton with Duke Energy, who spent a morning picking up trash in Kershaw.
There was a large multi-generational group of volunteers working with Sheltered on a Saturday morning who learned the power of people working together for a cause.
“Everything is better when everyone is together,” said Indian Land High School student Saachi Mehra. “United Way brings the togetherness in order to relieve individuals who may be struggling, through the help of their volunteers to provide for the community.”
The United Way Day of Service is a gateway to encourage long-term volunteer engagement. As participants witness the transformative power of their actions, they are more likely to be inspired to continue giving back regularly.
The event showcases the importance of volunteerism as an essential component of a thriving community and motivates individuals to seek out other opportunities to make a difference throughout the year.
Volunteering has benefits for the volunteer as well. Volunteering is directly related to decreased levels of stress, depression and anxiety, and is a great way to develop confidence, increase self-esteem and find a sense of purpose, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The United Way of Lancaster County has volunteer opportunities throughout the year, not just during the Day of Action. If your family, church, club or school would like to know about opportunities to make a difference in our community, call the United Way office at 803-283-8923 or visit the website at www.uwaylcsc.org.