Volunteers of all ages spread out over Lancaster and gave a whopping 107 hours of service to local community projects during a recent national day of service, organized locally by the United Way of Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Day of Action, which took place over the course of a month, connected volunteers with practical ways to make a difference by hosting six volunteer groups with local nonprofit organizations KARE, HOPE, Sheltered, Keep Lancaster County Beautiful and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless.