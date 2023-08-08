Mattie Jordan Johnson, 73, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Mattie Jordan Johnson, 73, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late George and Jessie Lee Cornelius Jordan.
She graduated from Barr Street High School and USC Lancaster.
Survivors are her husband, William Johnson; four sons, Johnie S. Blocker Jr. (Angel), Jordan P. Johnson, Jonathan M. Johnson and Jarrod D. Johnson; two sisters, Julia J. McCollum and Etherlene Cauthen; two brothers, Charlie Jordan (Patricia) and Joseph Jordan; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Stewart Funeral Home. Viewing will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
Sign the online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.