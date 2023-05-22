McBee — Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge will host the 15th annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3.
Sponsored by the Friends of Carolina Sandhills NWR, the event will take place at Oxpen Lake. The free derby, open to youth under 16 years of age, will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own rod, reel and bucket or stringer. A limited amount of gear will be available for those who need it. Bait will be provided by the Friends, and volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate casting techniques, bait hooks and assist participants. Parents are encouraged to help their children, but will not be allowed to fish.
Back by popular demand, a drive-through registration will be used to check in youth anglers, distribute goody bags and hand out door prizes. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
When your youth are tired of fishing, the Hartsville Bubble Guy, Frostbites and face painting will be available for entertainment. Each youth will receive a Frostbites shaved ice ticket, and adults will be able to buy a frozen treat if they wish.
So, dust off your tacklebox, grab your favorite rod 'n reel, and plan to catch a bucket of catfish at the Friends of Carolina Sandhills NWR Youth Fishing Day on June 3.
The Friends of Carolina Sandhills NWR is a group of citizens dedicated to supporting the role of the refuge in protecting and preserving the longleaf/wiregrass ecosystem, promoting public enjoyment and responsible use of the refuge, and educating the public concerning wise use of its resources. For more information about the Friends of Carolina Sandhills NWR, email Kay McCutcheon at crosswordkay@aol.com.