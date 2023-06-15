Lancaster resident Susan O’Brien with the Waxhaw NC Lions Club was awarded the International President’s Certification of Appreciation in recognition of distinguished achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions International. This is the fourth highest award a Lion can receive.
O’Brien first joined the Lions in 2010 and has served in many positions including as zone chair, president, membership chair, marketing/communications chair and service chair.
In 2022, she was recognized as one of Lion International’s New Voices in Leadership, an initiative that strives to close gender gaps by recognizing the achievements of women Lions. She is a Melvin Jones Fellow and has been awarded Lion of the Year and Knight of the Blind for her positive impact on social welfare through Lions clubs.
In July 2023, she will be installed as district governor of NC Lions District 31-O and will oversee 52 Lions clubs.
Lions International is the largest service organization in the world with clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.
Lions around the world serve by improving the health and well-being of others, strengthening their communities, and protecting the vulnerable. Global focus areas include vision, hunger, environment, diabetes and childhood cancer.