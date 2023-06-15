LANNWS-06-17-23 WAXHAW LIONS AWARD

Waxhaw NC Lions Club member Susan O’Brien was awarded the International President’s Certification of Appreciation.

 Joy Koziol

Lancaster resident Susan O’Brien with the Waxhaw NC Lions Club was awarded the International President’s Certification of Appreciation in recognition of distinguished achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions International. This is the fourth highest award a Lion can receive.

O’Brien first joined the Lions in 2010 and has served in many positions including as zone chair, president, membership chair, marketing/communications chair and service chair.