HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. Christopher David Sims, 45, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Born June 5, 1978, he was the son of Bobby Michael Sims and Terry Lynn Blackmon Sims.
Chris is survived by his son, Benjamin Sims; his parents; sister, Sharon Hargett; a niece; a nephew; and many friends.
Graveside service for Chris will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Fork Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fork Hill Baptist Church, 1125 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mr. Chris Sims.