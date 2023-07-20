The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on who might be tampering with railroad tracks in the Heath Springs and Pleasant Hill area.
The owner of the Lancaster and Chester Railway reported that someone has been placing metal items on the track in this area, which is unlawful and dangerous.
Doug Barfield, LCSO public information officer, said the items are primarily railroad spikes — 6-8-inch steel nails used to hold tracks in place — and other bits of metal, which have been jammed down into the tracks at strategic points, such as switches.
While he said they haven’t caused any mechanical issues yet, “it’s a serious crime, if property is damaged or if someone is hurt,” as the tampering could lead to a derailment. Some of the items have already been run over by trains, as they had been flattened.
Barfield said railroad crews discovered them while walking the tracks in the 2.5- to 3-mile stretch between Heath Springs and Pleasant Hill. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents be on the lookout in the area and report any suspicious activity they might observe on or around the railroad tracks.
Anyone with information about this should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or via the P3Tips mobile app. Crime tips can be made anonymously.