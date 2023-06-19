Did you know that there was a hospital on the second floor of 106 S. Main St., the old Kimbrell’s building, until the 1930s? Did you know that Lancaster had an Opera House on the second floor of the Bank of Lancaster Building at 200 S. Main St.? Did you know that the historic jail and the Old Presbyterian Church are on the National Register of Historic Places?
Join the Lancaster County Historical Commission and learn about downtown’s history and historical buildings during downtown walking tours at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
Both the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County boast many historic and prehistoric sites.
Lancaster was established in the mid 1700s by Scots-Irish and English settlers, mostly from the Lancaster area of Pennsylvania, traveling down “The Great Wagon Road.” Native Americans, including the Cherokee, Catawba and Waxhaw tribes called this area home. The arrival of colonial-era, mostly European settlers ushered in an era of drastic change.
The newcomers named the area for their homelands in England, the region of the famous House of Lancaster that opposed the House of York in the legendary Wars of the Roses. Today, the citizens of the city of Lancaster proudly claim the red rose, the traditional badge of the House of Lancaster, as their emblem.
Lancaster was originally known as Barnettsville, when the first courthouse was erected in 1795. In 1802, an application was made for a charter for the village of Lancaster. By 1828, its jail and courthouse were erected. Both were designed by Robert Mills, the renowned American architect who studied under Thomas Jefferson and later designed the Washington Monument. In December 1830, by an act of the South Carolina Legislature, the town of Lancaster was incorporated. The town was re-chartered in 1898 and then as the city of Lancaster in 1967.
During the Civil War, troops under Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman occupied the town on their way to Virginia after the Southern campaign in 1865. Union soldiers attempted to burn both the courthouse and the jail.
In the period of recovery following the war, Col. Leroy Springs founded Springs Cotton Mill in 1895, an industrial enterprise that grew to become the “largest textile plant in the world.” Global in scope, Springs Industries shaped the fortunes of Lancaster and its citizens for more than 100 years. The “Springs Block” along Main Street is evidence of Springs’ tremendous influence.
The tour will begin and end at the Historic Courthouse Museum, 100 Main St., Lancaster.
To register, call 803-283-9255 and leave your name, telephone number, the number of people in your group and which of the three times you prefer. The walk is 9/10 mile on sidewalks and is handicapped-accessible, although motorized wheelchairs are suggested.
The Historic Courthouse Museum will be open during the hours of the tours and until 1 p.m. For more information, go to the Historical Commission Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lchistoricalcommission or call commission secretary Ann Christie at 803-273-9909.