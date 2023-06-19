LANNWS-06-21-23 WALKING TOUR

This map shows the route of the Lancaster County Historical Commission's walking tour of downtown Lancaster.

 Lancaster County Historical Commission

Did you know that there was a hospital on the second floor of 106 S. Main St., the old Kimbrell’s building, until the 1930s? Did you know that Lancaster had an Opera House on the second floor of the Bank of Lancaster Building at 200 S. Main St.? Did you know that the historic jail and the Old Presbyterian Church are on the National Register of Historic Places?

Join the Lancaster County Historical Commission and learn about downtown’s history and historical buildings during downtown walking tours at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24.