Jimmy Wilhide, architect and board member of the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, is the featured speaker for the May Conversation at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. The free lunchtime lecture will begin at noon Wednesday, May 3.

Using the Cultural Arts Center, housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, as a case study, Wilhide will focus on historic preservation and how it is serving as a catalyst for downtown revitalization in the Red Rose City.

