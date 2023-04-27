Jimmy Wilhide, architect and board member of the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, is the featured speaker for the May Conversation at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. The free lunchtime lecture will begin at noon Wednesday, May 3.
Using the Cultural Arts Center, housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, as a case study, Wilhide will focus on historic preservation and how it is serving as a catalyst for downtown revitalization in the Red Rose City.
Wilhide, vice president at Moseley Architects, helped design the upgrades and expansion of the CAC. The result was the green room for performers and the curving lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view of the exterior of the CAC.
The CAC is breathing life into the historic and cultural arts district, proving that preservation, partnerships and progress can make downtown a desirable destination.
“The Cultural Arts Center has a consistent and strong event program, bringing activity, energy and people to the CAC and the downtown,” Wilhide said.
Part of the mission of the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation is to advance preservation as an instrument of economic and social revitalization of neighborhoods.
He will explain various strategies of downtown revitalization, including green spaces, public art, walkability and the city’s commitment to historical preservation.
Wilhide and his family moved to Lancaster from the mountains of North Carolina when he was 10. He graduated from Lancaster High School with honors in 1984. He fell in love with drafting in junior high school and credits teachers John Taylor and Jack Hammond for encouraging him to pursue his undergraduate and master’s degrees in architecture at Clemson University.
Some of Wilhide’s local projects include Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion in Rock Hill and Indian Land High School.
Wilhide lives in Rock Hill with his wife, Susan, and their dogs, Cash and Chance.
CAC Conversations organizer John Craig said the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation is fortunate to have Wilhide on its board.
Wilhide took the idea for additions to the historical Cultural Arts Center and created designs providing modern amenities that work extremely well with the historic architecture.
“Lancaster still has some wonderful historic structures that, if restored and adapted for reuse for modern purposes, can make our town very attractive to newcomers,” Craig said. “As Charlotte creeps ever southward, we can make Lancaster a distinctively desirable place to live and do business, if we play our cards right.”
Realization of that vision is the principal mission of the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation.
The CAC lecture series, “CAC Conversations” features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs and relies on donations to the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation. Donations can be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or made online at lcshp.org.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cultural Arts Center at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. The next lecture is June 7 and will feature Dr. Martha Benn MacDonald. Her talk is “My Brother Edgar: Rosalie Poe as she interprets her beloved brother, Edgar Allen Poe.”
For more information on happenings at the CAC, visit www.lcshp.org.