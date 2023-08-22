COLUMBIA — The S.C. State Fair is now accepting entries for its annual competitive exhibits to be on display Oct. 11-22 during the fair. Exhibitors from across South Carolina are invited to submit their entries now through Sept. 1 in a variety of categories for a chance to compete at the state’s largest event.

This year, more than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for award-winning exhibits in agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, livestock and more.