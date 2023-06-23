LANCASTER — Mrs. Betty Martha Baber Vassey, 102, of Lancaster, widow of Howard Vassey, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Vassey will be held at 11 a.m. June 26 from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Steve Truesdale officiating.
Mrs. Vassey is survived by daughters, Betty Jones, Nan Truesdale and Claire Cauthen; one sister, Joanna Wilson; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends following the service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
