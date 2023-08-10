On ongoing dispute led to the death of one man last night and the arrest of another this morning.
Charles Tidwell Jr., 45, was arrested Aug. 10 in connection with the stabbing death of Stephen Lucas Amerson, 24, on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
At 11:56 p.m. Aug. 9, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 1050 Old Landsford Road, where they found Amerson on the floor inside the house with apparent stab wounds.
Deputies provided care to Amerson until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over treatment. Amerson was transported to the MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center, where he died.
Officers found several people were in and about the house when the stabbing occurred. As investigators began interviewing them, Tidwell immediately became a suspect, as witnesses said he and Amerson had prior difficulties.
Witnesses said Tidwell burst into the house, uninvited, and approached and stabbed Amerson before running from the scene on foot.
A Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked him to a house on 4th Street.
The resident allowed investigators in to search for Tidwell, who had been temporarily staying at the house, but he was not found there. However, evidence believed to be associated with the crime was observed.
Investigators obtained search warrants for the 4th Street home and the Old Landsford Road home, and crime scene investigators have been processing both locations and collecting evidence.
Officers with the Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department searched several areas in and around the city of Lancaster overnight, but did not find Tidwell.
Later in the morning of Aug. 10, Tidwell was spotted by deputies near Cross Street. He was taken into custody without incident after a brief foot chase.
Tidwell was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center, and warrants charging him with murder, burglary first degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime will be served upon him later today, Aug. 10. He will appear before a magistrate today or tomorrow morning for bond consideration.
“Our condolences are extended to the family and friends of Mr. Amerson,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A simmering dispute apparently led to this violent confrontation and the senseless death of Mr. Amerson.
“Our deputies and investigators and the K-9 unit quickly covered the area and observed and collected evidence, which will be vital to the prosecution of this case. I want to thank Chief Don Roper and his officers for helping us keep the heat on Tidwell, which resulted in his arrest mere hours after his offenses.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983, or via the P3Tips mobile app. Crime tips may be made anonymously.