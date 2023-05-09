FORT LAWN — Mrs. Melisa Anne Grist Copeland, 51, died Thursday May 4, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Funeral service was Tuesday, May 9, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, by the Rev. Dr. Danny Hedgepath.
Melisa was born June 25, 1971, in Hornell, N.Y., a daughter of Bernadine Fuller Grist and the late David Roy Grist.
Melisa is survived by her mother, Bernadine Grist; her husband, David Leonard Copeland; sons, Ryan David Grist and Brandon Leonard Copeland; daughter, Allison Elaine Copeland; grandchildren, Zachary Grist and Zackarachis Grist; brother, Brian Eugene Grist.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home of Lancaster is caring for Melisa.