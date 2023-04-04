LANCASTER — Mr. Oscar Joe Horne, 84, of Lancaster, widower of Carol Knight Horne, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Pageland, a son of the late Bessie Sims Horne and Robert Fulton Horne. Mr. Horne enjoyed watching western movies, NASCAR and fishing.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Horne will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Robert Jones officiating.
Mr. Horne is survived by his sister, Ruth H. Williams of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Horne was preceded in death by eight sisters, Ethel Deason, Eula Banks, Loretta Plyler, Jessie Banks, Bessie Bowers, Ola Belle Miles, Inez Whitt and Katie Langley; and four brothers, Ben Horne, Jack Horne, James Horne and Robert Horne.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Horne.