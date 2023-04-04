LANCASTER — Mr. Oscar Joe Horne, 84, of Lancaster, widower of Carol Knight Horne, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Pageland, a son of the late Bessie Sims Horne and Robert Fulton Horne. Mr. Horne enjoyed watching western movies, NASCAR and fishing.

Trending Videos