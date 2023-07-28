Help Sun City residents reverse HOA ban on candidates. I was at first perplexed by the heading on an op-ed in The Lancaster News last Saturday, and upon reading the column, I was thoroughly amused.

The HOA in Sun City Carolina Lakes has imposed a ban on having political candidates appear at their club house. These candidates include Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster. Haley was scheduled to appear on Aug. 28, but that was canceled due to the ban. Ralph Norman did appear at Sun City while campaigning for his current term in Congress.

