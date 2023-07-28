Help Sun City residents reverse HOA ban on candidates. I was at first perplexed by the heading on an op-ed in The Lancaster News last Saturday, and upon reading the column, I was thoroughly amused.
The HOA in Sun City Carolina Lakes has imposed a ban on having political candidates appear at their club house. These candidates include Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster. Haley was scheduled to appear on Aug. 28, but that was canceled due to the ban. Ralph Norman did appear at Sun City while campaigning for his current term in Congress.
What is amusing about this? None of these candidates have offered to appear in an open forum anywhere else in Lancaster County. Their venue of choice is the majority white, apparently Republican enclave of Sun City.
Let’s take a look at these candidates. Haley was applauded for removing the Confederate flag from the State House. However, this was in her second term as governor. It took the murder by a white racist of nine Blacks attending Mother Emanuel Church for Haley to take this action. Real courage would have been exhibited by removing the flag in her first term. And the wishy-washy Haley appears to be running for a vice president position on a ticket with Donald Trump.
Scott is an enigma. This senator is in his position on the backs of prior generations of Blacks who faced police batons, fire hoses, police dogs and death so they and future generations could vote and enjoy all of the freedoms that had been mostly exercised by a privileged, white society. Yet, as senator, Scott could not even vote yes to allow a debate in the Senate on a voting rights bill. Scott felt a greater devotion to his fellow, white Republican senators than he did to his constituents, many of whom are Black.
Based on his many “ups and downs” with Trump, such as his having “enough” after the Jan. 6 insurrection to crying for monetary donations to fight Trump’s indictments, I can only surmise that Graham has a very emotional, love/hate relationship with Trump.
Norman, a Freedom Caucus member, does not support veterans. He voted against the PACT bill and he supports Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions. He voted against capping insulin prices. Just three days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Norman wanted Trump to declare martial law and stop the peaceful transfer of power. Norman is an insurrectionist.
Would it not be nice to meet these politicians in a real, public forum as opposed to an upscale semi-gated community with limited seats for an inquisitive public? Yes. Seating would be no problem. We have a nice community building on the Lancaster High School campus. Other high schools have available auditoriums.
Why won’t these Republican candidates meet with their constituents? Well, I personally would love to question each and every one. Give the public a chance to meet and question you. To the candidates, don’t be “afeared.” Loved that word the first time I heard it in the movie, “Sergeant York.”
So, Sun City residents, here is my solution to your problem. Invite your candidates. Secure the community building or auditorium of your choice. Give the address to the candidate and wait for them to show. Surprise! You win. We win. Everybody that cares for the continuance of a strong, secure democratic republic is rewarded. And, you will see how a candidate reacts in a not-so-safe stronghold.
William St. Louis is a Lancaster County resident.