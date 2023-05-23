Edward Mitchell “Mitch” Ingram, 71, died Monday, May 15, 2023.
Edward Mitchell “Mitch” Ingram, 71, died Monday, May 15, 2023.
He was the son of the late Willie and Annie Mae Gamble Ingram.
Survivors include one son, John Mackey; one daughter, Chandra Ingram Staton (Terry); one brother, Leroy Ingram (Pam); two sisters, Clara Oliver and Willie Mae Smith; one grandson, Jason Robinson; three great-granddaughters; and one great-great-grandson.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 at Stewart Funeral Home.
Sign the online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.