Some celebrations only happen once every 50 years.
Spring Hill Baptist Church in Tradesville recently completed a visioning planning process it calls “A New Beginning.” Pastor Rhett Wilson led them through an intentional time of evaluation and goal-setting for more than a year.
To commemorate this time in the life of the church, on Sunday, July 2, church members buried a time capsule in the church’s cemetery.
With instructions to be opened in July 2073, the contents included two photo albums, a Tradesville Fire Department book from 2003, a recent edition of The Lancaster News, and a long piece of butcher paper signed by church members, to name a few.
“It was an exciting time for the church family to come together,” said deacon Sean Ellis. “Some of the children who helped throw dirt on the time capsule will likely be here in 50 years when they dig it up. I think that will be a powerful memory for them, as they remember standing here with their parents, grandparents and friends.”
Church members left their newly renovated sanctuary and walked over to the graveyard that Sunday. Before burying the capsule, they sang the hymn, “Amazing Grace,” and the pastor prayed.
Looking back
The Spring Hill cemetery attracts visitors from many places. As the burial place of some of the original Funderburks to settle in Lancaster County, visitors come from far and wide in search of the gravesite of some of their ancestors. One recent visitor came from as far as Vancouver, Canada.
The graveyard is also known as the Old Funderburk Graveyard, in existence since before 1860. People in search of these graves often find their information from the 1975 book, “Funderburk Castles and Conquests” by Guy B. Funderburk.
The names Funderburk, Funderberg and Funderburg all originate from the Von Der Berg family in Germany. Hans Devauld left his home in Leipzig, Germany, with his parents and six brothers to sail to America.
“They boarded the ship, ‘The Golden Beaver,’ at Hamburg on the North Sea, and sailed for America. Devauld’s ship was wrecked off the coast and all family lost, but him. He was rescued by a ship carrying German immigrants, and brought to Charleston, SC, and sold as indentured servant to a planter to pay passage. This may have been at Orangeburg, where a colony of Germans had settled earlier,” according to the Funderburk Website.
“After some years, he skipped bond and headed north over the Charleston-Salisbury inland road. So, he moved northward to what is now Lancaster County and became associated with Titus Laney, an Irish immigrant settled on Wildcat Creek. In 1755, when he was 30, he married Titus’s daughter, Catherine Laney, who was 15. Devauld relocated to a German settlement on the Haw River, but returned to Lancaster County, SC, settling on upper Great Lynches Creek.”
In the early 1800s, some of the Funderburks began moving over into Chesterfield County. They became one of the most prominent families in the northwestern section of Old Store District and at one time owned and operated the Funderburk Mine on Lynches River.
Looking ahead
As a part of Spring Hill’s new ministry plan, the church also recently approved some new staff positions. The church hired two couples: Rhett and Tracey Wilson and Samual and Catherine Anne Purser.
Rhett Wilson will shift in his role from transitional pastor to a part-time, bivocational pastor. His wife, Tracey, will be the church’s minister of music.
Samual and Catherine Anne Purser, both in their 20s, are now the director of youth and the director of children.
“We have sought the Lord for His plan and believe this is where we are supposed to be as a church with this current staff. I believe God is going to do great things,” Ellis said.
“I’m amazed at God’s timing,” said longtime church member Chris Knight. “From the time Rhett came four years ago to help us during a transition to today, I envisioned Rhett and Tracey leading us. I can now see God’s hand in it. Even when things don’t go exactly as we expect, we can trust the Lord that He is directing us as we put our trust in Him.”
Tracey Wilson, who is originally a Funderburk of Buford, also just began working as the new choral director at Buford High School, her alma mater.
“You never know what surprises life and the Lord have in store for you. He’s always ahead of us, and he is a master of turning negatives into positives,” she said. “Never did I imagine I would be using my skills, doing what I love back again as a Buford Yellow Jacket. I’m excited to be able to invest in the lives of students.”
Tracey Wilson was a homeschool mom for more than 15 years, teaching and raising three children who are now all university students. She has also served several churches in music roles, including serving as minister of music at Covenant Baptist Church in Lancaster for five years.
“Rhett and I were ready to be worshiping and serving in the same church again. We’ve served together on church staffs before, and we’re glad to do it again. For years, we’ve loved the model of husband-and-wife team Jim and Carol Cymbala, who served together for decades at The Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York,” Tracey Wilson said. “Some people say it can’t be done, but with the Lord, anything is possible!”
She also hopes some young people from the Buford and Tradesville areas will become a part of the music ministry at Spring Hill.
“We would love to build a good band with local musicians,” she said. Come on and join the fun!”
Rhett and Tracey Wilson have recorded three musical albums together, including a Christmas release in 2021.