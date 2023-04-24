LANSPTS-04-26-23 SUSI

Former Buford High School head coach Ed Susi talks to his players after a game last October. Susi has taken a head coach job in Beaufort County.

 Greg Summers

Buford High School is on the hunt for a new head football coach.

Buford head coach Ed Susi has taken the head football coach job at Battery Creek High School. He will start his new job July 1, the beginning of the next academic year.

