Buford High School is on the hunt for a new head football coach.
Buford head coach Ed Susi has taken the head football coach job at Battery Creek High School. He will start his new job July 1, the beginning of the next academic year.
Susi has been head football coach at Buford for two seasons, compiling a 9-10 record. Last year’s team made the 2A playoffs and finished with an 8-3 record.
Susi said he wasn’t looking necessarily for a job, but when a position opened near the coast, it was something he had to investigate.
“This job opened pretty late and it was an opportunity for me and my family to end up on the coast,” he said. “It is where I would like to retire. Those chances, you never know when they are going to happen. So I thought it was an opportunity I had to try.”
Susi has about a decade left in education in the state to get retirement. He has 28 years in education, but some of that is from North Carolina.
Susi said he will remember his time at Buford fondly and feels he helped the program head in a positive direction when it comes to strength and conditioning.
“We had a great two years,” he said. “We got the weight room a lot better. There was great improvement from year one to year two. That is only going to get better. The kids did a really good job of buying into the weight room. It is helping.
"It is tough to leave, but you never know when you get an opportunity to go to a place like this and I just felt like I had to do it and give it a chance.”
Just to show how the weight program turned out, Susi pointed out that Buford had two football players place in the state weight-lifting competition. Mason Deese won his weight class, and Justin Pardue finished fourth.
Susi told his coaches and players last week about his departure. He interviewed over spring break for the job.
“The location was great,” he said. “I did a lot of homework. I believe that place is a diamond in the rough. They have done some great improvements to their school and their facility. They are still doing it, trying to make it one of the top 3A facilities in the state. Their weight room is unbelievable. It was a very attractive position.”
Buford athletic director Eric Funderburk said the school is being pretty aggressive to get a new coach in soon.
“We would like to have something within the next couple weeks,” he said.
Spring football practice for most high schools is held in May.
