Mitchell Catoe, 61, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
A son of the late Robert Catoe and late Euree Davis Boyd, he was born July 21, 1961, in Heath Springs. He was married to Carolyn Baker Catoe.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in the Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Tuesday, March 28.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Vernon Baskin, Dwayne Anthony, Quatavious Catoe; one daughter, Maisha Catoe; four brothers, Micheal Catoe, Frank Catoe, William Catoe, Calvin Catoe; five sisters, Mary Truesdale, Clemma Cauthen, Debra McWhirter, Sentra Flowers, Regina Catoe; five grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.