For the past three months, the Lancaster Branch NAACP has been visible in the community. Visibility has been an emphasis of our newly elected President Melissa Jones-Horton, who wants to see all committees of the branch active in their respective roles.

The charge is to actively implement strategies to combat issues recognized by the national NAACP as it relates to civil rights and social justice. Those issues include, but aren’t limited to, democracy and voting, race and justice, education, health and wellness, next generation leadership and Black history.

Lancaster resident Tommicha Walker chairs the History Committee of the Lancaster Branch NAACP.