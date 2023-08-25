For the past three months, the Lancaster Branch NAACP has been visible in the community. Visibility has been an emphasis of our newly elected President Melissa Jones-Horton, who wants to see all committees of the branch active in their respective roles.
The charge is to actively implement strategies to combat issues recognized by the national NAACP as it relates to civil rights and social justice. Those issues include, but aren’t limited to, democracy and voting, race and justice, education, health and wellness, next generation leadership and Black history.
Regarding Black history, national NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson is quoted as saying “Our children deserve nothing less than truth, justice and the equity our ancestors shed blood, sweat and tears for.”
Juneteenth Celebration
These sentiments aren’t far from the heart of our president, Jones-Horton. When she was an active member In the NAACP in 1999, she brought the idea to then-president Tommy Walker to have a Juneteenth Celebration and use it as an opportunity to learn about this aspect of Black history and use it as a working tool to provide workshops about the importance of education, health and economic development, as well as provide entertainment.
Walker thought it was a great idea, had her present it to the executive board, it was voted upon and accepted. Jones-Horton coordinated the first Juneteenth Celebration for the Lancaster Branch NAACP, held June 19, 1999, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The celebration was extremely successful and was scheduled to continue annually. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown, the branch did not continue the event.
However, upon election this year as president of the Lancaster Branch NAACP, Jones-Horton thought it prudent to reinstate the Juneteenth Celebration as she deems it important to Black history. The Lancaster Branch NAACP sponsored its second Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, at what I have dubbed, the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Fairgrounds.
The emphasis of the celebration was on Black history, health and wellness, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, as well as entertainment. The day included children’s story time, performances by the Genesis Mass Choir, Kathy Wade McIlwain aka The Preaching Poet and 14-year-old Isabella Pierre, the author of two books of poetry.
There was a health and wellness presentation by local Health and Wellness Committee Chair Saa’Shalom Bey, owner of Rawtopian Bliss.
Small businesses and vendors were given the opportunity to promote their products. They included Light My Life Soy Candles; Glitz, Glam & Glory Boutique; The Glam Villa; Royalty Brows & Wax ; G&D Sweets; Supreme Love & Lights; Unique — The School; Savoury Creations; Lucid Foodz; and Rawtopian Bliss. Also present were Robert Snipes from the S.C. Human Affairs Commission and Brother Sean Muhammad of Mosque No. 36 of the Nation of Islam.
The first hour of the Juneteenth Celebration was captured live by Sky G Radio, owned by Willip Gaither, on Mildred Kirkland’s segment, “Noon Day Praise With Ms. Mildred.” During this hour, youth members participated with a speech from Kamarion Harris and a powerful message from 15-year-old Tabria Barnes, Youth Council president of the Lancaster Branch NAACP. She challenged adults to make room for a new generation of leaders who are poised not only to lead the NAACP, but in all areas that can positively impact the community.
Plant-based food-tasting
On July 22, the branch continued its focus on health and wellness by sponsoring a plant-based food tasting event that raised money for the branch’s scholarship and freedom funds. The event was coordinated by Bey. The vegan delicacies were catered by Lucid Foodz chef Naji Evans and Bey, Rawtopian Bliss chef. The food was absolutely delicious!
Presenters for the health and wellness educational portion were Bey, who is also a health coach, and Nicole Ventour, a licensed social worker and certified clinical trauma specialist. They shared the benefits and healing powers of a plant-based diet on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Healthy eating can prevent frequent visits to medical facilities, where there are documented health disparities of African-Americans and members of other marginalized communities.
The event was held at the Native American Studies Center with permission from its director, Stephen Criswell. Operator Katie Shull and assistant Crystal Melton were very welcoming. Guests were allowed to tour the facility and experience Native American history.
Prayer vigil
A quality education has always been a cornerstone issue of the NAACP’s agenda. With controversy surrounding various aspects of the local school district and student/faculty conflicts, the Religious Affairs Committee of the Lancaster Branch NAACP, chaired by Rev. Eddie Moore, thought it fitting to start the beginning of this school year with prayer.
Moore reached out to Rev. Sh’kur Francis, director of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood and their meeting resulted in the Lancaster Branch NAACP and the Promise Neighborhood collaborating to sponsor a prayer vigil targeting all areas of Lancaster County School District. The event was held Aug. 13 at the Lancaster High School auditorium.
Prayers were offered by pastors from all areas of the county, as follows:
• Prayer for students — Rev. Christopher Giradeau
• Prayer for principals — Rev. Anthony Pelham
• Prayer for safety and transportation personnel — Rev. Rayford Waiters
• Prayer for the school board — Rev. Carson Montgomery
• Prayer for teachers — City Councilwoman Jackie Harris
• Prayer for school improvement councils — Rev. Otis Lathan
• Prayer for families — Rev. Randy Mellichamp
• Prayer for LPN — Rev. Kenneth Cauthen
• Prayer for school support staff — Rev. Silberio Francis and
• Prayer by Minister Richard Pringle, Lancaster High lead assistant principal
The spirit that encapsulated the atmosphere in the auditorium was palpable. I was visibly moved, as were others. It is also worth noting that students with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes greeted attendees at the door and distributed programs.
To Jones-Horton’s credit, the Lancaster Branch NAACP is becoming a visible part of the community that creatively addresses the issues of civil rights and social justice. The next event planned is the 43rd annual Freedom Fund Banquet, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, at the USCL Bradley Building. The theme is “Fighting Forward: Breaking Down Barriers.”