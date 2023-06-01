CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red Ventures and its subsidiary, MYMOVE, have agreed to pay the United States $2.75 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act.
Federal authorities allege the firms knowingly withheld funds owed to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) under contractual agreements connected to the USPS change-of-address process.
Red Ventures, an internet sales and marketing firm, is headquartered in Indian Land.
U.S. authorities alleged that MYMOVE had a contractual obligation to share monthly gross revenue related to a change-of-address program with the postal service, but instead, MYMOVE improperly and secretly deducted some of its own costs before sharing the revenue with USPS, essentially changing the contractual revenue share provision at issue from one of gross revenue to one of net revenue. This change was favorable to MYMOVE’s profits at the expense of revenue owed to USPS.
The settlement also resolves allegations that MYMOVE improperly and knowingly allocated labor costs related to this same contract, under which My Move bore all of the program costs, to another contract, that contained a profit-sharing agreement with USPS, thereby also increasing MYMOVE’s profits at the postal service's expense by improperly passing off a portion of its labor costs to USPS.
“This settlement demonstrates that those who cheat the government will be held accountable,” said Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. “My office will continue to investigate and hold responsible those who seek to profit from defrauding federal agencies.”
The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by former MYMOVE employee Marcos Arellano. Under those provisions, a private party may file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery.
“We are gratified to have contributed to this investigation and applaud the exceptional work by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for protecting both U.S. Postal Service revenue and the integrity of our change-of-address program,” said Kenneth Cleevely, executive special agent in charge of the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG).
“Special agents of the USPS OIG will continue to investigate those who would engage in fraudulent activities designed to defraud the postal service. The settlement delivered in this case represents a win for the USPS and for all law enforcement agencies who work together to ensure that justice is served.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Johnson and investigator Cathleen Hollowell of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte investigated the matter, in conjunction with the USPS OIG.