Inside Lancaster High School's chorus classroom, preparations are in full swing for the annual dinner theater fundraiser.
In years past, the event typically had a renaissance theme, but this year the chorus is stepping out of its comfort zone with a murder mystery-themed dinner – “The Mad Hatter's Ball.”
“It's like the classic game of Clue," said Lancaster High chorus director Troy Dunbar. "Somebody in the show ends up being the murderer and everybody else has to try and figure out which person."
The basic plot of the show was taken from My Murder Mystery Party. The performance is interactive, with guests finding themselves in attendance at an Alice-In-Wonderland-themed ball. The chorus will transform the Lancaster High Multipurpose Building into the fictional town of Bloodworth Falls.
Mayoral candidate Riley White, played by sophomore Samuel Cuesta, hopes to gain support for the upcoming election by hosting the ball. Other prominent members of Bloodworth Falls, played by upper-level chorus students, attend the ball. By the end of the night, one of them will be murdered. That’s when the fun begins, as the audience must figure out who committed the crime.
"It's going to be interesting," Cuesta said. "You're going to interact with us; we're going to interact with you, and it's going be a fun night."
Although the event serves as a fundraiser, the show is more than just a method of raising funds for Dunbar and his students.
"Being able to share this effort with my students helps me create memories with them that will hopefully last their lifetime," Dunbar said.
While preparing for the show has taken a lot of effort, everyone involved has enjoyed it overall.
"It has been a process. I wouldn't say it's been hard," said sophomore actor Bethany Malloy. "Preparing for the show has been fun, with rehearsals and everything. Each day we come up with something new."
With the April 21 performance date fast approaching, the chorus is beginning to feel the excitement and anticipation of its upcoming journey into the limelight.
"Being able to face their fears and perform in front of people is one of the hardest things to be able to do, to overcome that and have fun while doing it," Dunbar said, voicing his pride in his students for their work to make the show happen.
"Being able to see the process and watch the final product come to life is a joyous thing for me," he said.
"I'm ready for people to see everything we've been working on and how creative we are and how creative Mr. Dunbar is,” Malloy said.
However, their creativity and entertainment aren’t all that’s included in the ticket price, Cuesta pointed out. It also includes a meal of salad, baked chicken, spiral ham, wild rice pilaf, green beans, mac and cheese, yeast rolls, cornbread muffins and a strawberry parfait, provided by Phat GranMa Catering.
Ticket sales for the 6 p.m. event end April 10. The cost is $25 for adults and teens, $15 for seniors 60 and up and $9 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased through Troy Dunbar, any chorus student at Lancaster High School, or by calling the school at 803-283-2001 and paying bookkeeper Lorri Crawford.
If you need further convincing, Cuesta has a few last words: "It's going to be an amazing show."