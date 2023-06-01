LANNWS-06-03-23 MEETING ST SHELTER

This house at 501 W. Meeting St. is being converted to a four-bedroom home for homeless individuals. Tenants will be selected through a referral process by United Way and its partner organizations.

 Haley Jones

While no visible progress has been made on the United Way’s homeless shelter on the corner of West Meeting Street, Executive Director Holly Furr said there has been substantial activity behind the scenes.

The project has been extended many months, with the projected opening date being pushed back several times.

