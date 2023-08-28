National bestselling author Tracey Enerson Wood is coming to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center to talk about her most recent historical novel next week.
Wood will discuss “The President’s Wife – Edith Wilson in the White House” at the September CAC conversation at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Old Presbyterian Church, 307 W. Gay St. She is on a multicity tour promoting the novel, which was released Aug. 15.
Attendees are sure to enjoy this free lunchtime talk. Wood is as entertaining in person as she is on paper. Her literary mission is finding little known, yet amazing women in history whose stories need to be told. So far, Wood has found three.
Her latest work gives an up-close view of the wife of President Woodrow Wilson, who stepped up to lead the country after his stroke. From Oct. 2, 1919, until March 1921 when Wilson’s term ended, first lady Edith Wilson was in charge.
“The story of President Wilson’s last 18 months in office is fascinating. His almost total incapacitation was kept secret from the public and politically, he was finished when he lost the battle to have the U.S. join the League of Nations,” said CAC Conversations organizer John Craig. “Edith Wilson’s leading role in maintaining the Wilson presidency under these circumstances is controversial, and it’s going to be interesting to hear Tracey Wood’s take on this historic episode.”
In February 2021, Wood released the critically acclaimed novel, “The War Nurse,” which tells the story of Julia Catherine Stimson (1881-1948), who enlisted as a frontline nurse during World War I. She was sent to France to recruit 64 nurses to care for the wounded British months before American troops were deployed. Stimson was stationed in France, where she supervised a troop of nurses. Stimson was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal.
Wood’s debut novel, “The Engineer’s Wife,” was released in April 2020. It has become an international and USA Today bestseller. In it, Wood introduces Emily Warren Roebling (1843-1903), an engineer who played a major role in the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge. Her husband had been in charge, but became bedridden. The 1.1-mile bridge took 14 years to complete and Emily Roebling worked the last decade on the project.
Wood has always enjoyed writing. She served as a registered nurse for 25 years, started her own interior design business, raised two children and has lived in over 20 places as a military wife.
The New Jersey native, who has a sweet spot for small towns, is looking forward to coming to Lancaster.
“I now call Florida home, but I travel a lot,” Wood said. “I favor small-town charm over big cities.”
The CAC Conversations lecture series features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs, and relies on donations to the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation.
The LCSHP has just received a gift of $5,000 to support concerts and lectures, provided it is matched one-to-one with other donations. Craig encourages gifts to help turn this $5,000 into $10,000 for the CAC. Donations can be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or made online at lcshp.org.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month. The next lecture is Oct. 4 and will feature Nicholas Lawrence, USC Lancaster professor of humanities, who will talk about The Lavinia Fisher Story (1793-1820): Highwaywoman and Serial Killer of Charleston’s Sixmile Wayfarer House.
