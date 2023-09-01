Last month, The Lancaster News reported that Lancaster County was considering allocating as much as $10 million for a new vehicle maintenance facility.
Two weeks ago, I attended a County Council meeting and expressed my concern that this is not an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars, and that County Council should look into bidding vehicle maintenance out to the private sector in lieu of the always preferred approach of growing government.
I proceeded to justify my argument by offering some rough economic numbers.
Since that time, I have revised the numbers slightly. However, the numbers continue to support my approach.
Vehicle service and tire rotation on 150 vehicles every month, primarily Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles, at $75 per instance, would cost $135,000 per year.
Vehicle service and tire rotation on half of the remaining vehicles (225) every two months, at $75 per instance, would cost an additional $101,250 per year.
Vehicle service and tire rotation on the remaining vehicles (225) every three months, at $75 per instance, would cost an additional $67,500 per year.
Tire replacement on 150 vehicles per year, at $2,000 per instance, could cost an additional $300,000 per year, for a grand total of $603,750 per year.
Using these numbers, it would take in excess of 16 years just to break even on the cost of the building.
I would note that the proposed $10 million is just for the new building and the renovation of the existing building for office space, and does not take into account employee salaries, benefits, training and retirement, nor are building maintenance and utilities included.
I would furthermore note that the numbers I have offered above, which are based on my personal experience, are fully inclusive of all vehicle service provider employee-related expenses, along with oil, tires, etc.
Any such agreement with the private sector would require a service level agreement between Lancaster County and the vehicle service provider. For example, a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle would obviously need to be given priority, so that it can be put back on the road as quickly as possible.
Can I guarantee that the economics of bidding vehicle service out to the private sector will continue to work when all aspects of the issue are examined? No.
However, do I feel that such an approach is worth Lancaster County doing its due diligence.
The taxpayers of Lancaster County deserve no less.
John P. Baker is a Heath Springs resident.