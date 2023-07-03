Back when the Lancaster High School baseball program was in its heyday, veteran Bruins pitching coach Steve Williams was hailed as “the state’s best pitching coach.”
Williams, a guru on mound success, teamed with head coach Al Berry to lead Lancaster to four straight state title game appearances, 1989-1992, winning two Class 4A state crowns in 1989 and 1991, the first for Bruins baseball.
Of course, having Pep Harris and John Barnes, a pair of prep All-American hurlers who earned shots at pro baseball, didn’t hurt.
Talent’s crucial, but somebody has to help them reach their full potential in garnering state gold.
Coach Williams was the guy who handled the chore, and Berry will be the first to note his vital role in those storied seasons. Williams later became the Bruins’ head coach, following Berry, and then was head coach when USC Lancaster launched college baseball.
Coach Williams’ success and the deft way he handled his players obviously made an impact on his oldest son, Matt Williams, who was recently named the University of South Carolina's pitching coach.
Gamecocks’ head coach Mark Kingston had praise aplenty for his newest assistant, and one comment stood out with a familiar ring.
“Matt is regarded by professional scouts and coaches as one of the best pitching coaches in the country,” Kingston said.
Those aren’t idle words, and Matt Williams earning his shot in the nation’s premier college baseball conference didn’t just happen.
Williams was a solid player under his father’s leadership at Lancaster High. So much so that he earned a shot to play at Spartanburg Methodist College, an elite junior college program.
Knows the game
Even before Williams launched his prep career, I recall glowing words about his baseball acumen at an early age.
“Matt knows the game,” said Larry Small, former Lancaster Dixie Baseball chairman, who has been around as a coach or league official for years. “Matt (not yet a teen then) knows the game better than some of our coaches.”
That was the difference in Williams’ rise in the baseball ranks. He’s been around the game the better part of his life, and made the most of each diamond opportunity, including under Spartanburg Methodist baseball coach Tim Wallace.
A Lancaster native and former Bruins star catcher, Wallace played in the minors. After that, he went on to become a household name in junior college baseball ranks, with over 1,300 wins in 32 seasons.
Wallace’s Spartanburg staff included Monte Lee, who later became the head baseball coach at the College of Charleston and Clemson, and is now the South Carolina associate head coach.
Ironically when Lee became Clemson’s head coach, Williams was in the running for the Tigers’ pitching coach. It didn’t happen then, but now they’re back together.
Bottom line – Williams is at home on the baseball field. You see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice.
I experienced it one night when he was a correspondent with The Lancaster News at an Indian Land High baseball playoff game. At different intervals of the game, he noted what was going to happen, and was often right.
As I recall, the host Warriors were in a situation where they needed a win to advance in the playoffs as district champs. Indian Land lost, forcing a winner-take-all game in the double-elimination tourney.
After the Warriors fell short in game one, Williams said in that situation, the game one winner has the momentum and often takes game two. That’s exactly what happened.
Coaching career
Williams began his coaching career under Wallace, serving as an assistant with the Spartanburg Post 28 Legion team, which won two state crowns.
From there, he’s steadily moved up and made his mark in 18 years as a college baseball pitching coach.
Williams came to South Carolina from Liberty University, where he helped the Flames earn two NCAA regional bids. His 2022 Liberty team was splendid, averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 15th nationally, and a program record 620 strikeouts.
Prior to Liberty, Williams was at UNC Wilmington, where he helped the Seahawks to three NCAA regional championship games. In five seasons at UNC Wilmington, Williams had 17 pitchers drafted and three who were conference pitchers of the year.
Over his career, Williams has had 35 pitchers sign pro contracts, with five pitching in the majors.
Williams called the South Carolina job “a good opportunity,” having what’s needed to make Omaha – college baseball’s Mecca – a realistic goal.
“They have a rich tradition and a fan base which expects you to come in here and win,” he said. “The university is great and they have a nice set-up. Everything you need to succeed is here.”
That now includes Matt Williams.
His addition is a major plus. A proven, winning formula, which, in pitching terms, has and will deliver.