Rachael Rosenstein, watershed manager of the southern basin of the Catawba River, is the featured speaker at the Katawba Valley Land Trust’s next event in its Speakers Series.
Her free lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Rosenstein will talk about what is happening in the part of the river bordering Lancaster County, which is the source of its drinking water and the site of its wastewater disposal.
She advances the goals of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and collaborates with local groups and a variety of other stakeholders to improve water quality and habitats in the southern basin of the river. She also helps the Catawba Riverkeeper coordinate and implement current projects, such as the Swim Guide Program.
Rosenstein grew up in Connecticut and western Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Delaware and her master’s degree in sustainability solutions from Arizona State University. For her master’s thesis, she explored the linkages between sustainability solutions, community and happiness, and the ways these could be communicated through photojournalism.
Before joining the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, Rosenstein worked as a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analyst at the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Her love of nature and commitment to conservation has grown in each place she lived, from the forests of Pennsylvania to the vast Arizona desert landscapes to the biodiversity of Georgia – and soon to be the waters of North and South Carolina. In her free time, Rosenstein is an avid hiker, nature photographer and birder.
The Katawba Valley Land Trust protects natural and cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas. KVLT works with willing landowners who wish to see their lands protected forever.
For more information, call KVLT at 803-285-5801.