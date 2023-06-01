LANNWS-06-07-23 KVLT SPEAKER PREVIEW

Rachael Rosenstein is the next speaker in the Katawba Valley Land Trust’s Speakers Series. She will speak on the Catawba River at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Carole Ray Dowling Center.

 KVLT

Rachael Rosenstein, watershed manager of the southern basin of the Catawba River, is the featured speaker at the Katawba Valley Land Trust’s next event in its Speakers Series.

Her free lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Carole Ray Dowling Center, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

Trending Videos