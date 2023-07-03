LANSPTS-07-05-23 LEGION BASEBALL Hunter Gainey

Post 31's Hunter Gainey throws a pitch during Lancaster's game June 30 against Fort Mill.

 Mac Banks

The Lancaster Post 31 senior team took advantage of Fort Mill Post 43’s hitting woes to pick up its third league win of the season.

Lancaster beat Fort Mill, 4-2, on Friday, June 30, at Harvey Eggleton Field to improve to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in league play.