The Lancaster Post 31 senior team took advantage of Fort Mill Post 43’s hitting woes to pick up its third league win of the season.
Lancaster beat Fort Mill, 4-2, on Friday, June 30, at Harvey Eggleton Field to improve to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in league play.
Post 43 started well and went up 1-0 in the second inning with a sacrifice by Scott Young scoring Gabe Simmons, who reached on an error. That one run was all Fort Mill could muster in the early part of the game.
Lancaster struggled at the plate in the early part of the game, but by the time it went through the lineup, again seeing Fort Mill starter Nick Krise, it was able to perform better.
In the fourth inning, Post 31’s Austin Phillips singled to start the bottom half of the inning and then scored on a single. A sacrifice by Connor Griffin put Post 31 up 2-1 and another sacrifice by Brody Sanders gave Post 31 a 3-1 lead.
Krise was replaced in the inning after going three and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while walking two to take the loss.
Offensively, Post 43 struggled to get anything going and managed just four hits in the game.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Landon Peavy drove in Griffin on a sacrifice fly to add the final run for Lancaster.
Post 43 scored its only other run in the top of the seventh to rally, but couldn’t do anything after that. Young singled to open the top of the inning and Eli Craddock drove him in to cut the Lancaster lead in half. However, Fort Mill couldn’t push another run across, ending the game on a fielder’s choice.
Lancaster's Hunter Gainey got the win on the mound, going 4.2 innings and allowing one runs on three hits, while walking one and striking out two. Sanders got the save for Post 31, pitching the final two-thirds innings in the seventh.
Post 31 wraps up the regular season Wednesday, July 5, when it hosts Fort Mill Post 43 again.