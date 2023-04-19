Some people search the whole world for the life and love Mrs. Addie Rushing enjoyed in three square miles on Grace Avenue.
She was born on St. Patrick’s Day a hundred years ago.
Mrs. Addie offers no magical recipe on how to live to be 100, but she gives good advice on how to live each day.
“Every morning I wake up, I am grateful for another day the good Lord has given me,” she said. “And I am so thankful for my family and loved ones.”
Mrs. Addie starts every morning with a glass of homemade tomato juice and thinks that might have given her a few extra years.
While her eyesight has faded over the years, her voice is strong and steady. So is her sense of humor.
She recently told her oldest daughter, Diane, that she never thought she would have a child 75 years old. And Diane said, “Well, Mom, I never thought I’d have a 100-year-old mother.”
Her early years
Mrs. Addie grew up on a farm just across the state line in Union County, N.C. Her mother died when she was 5. Her father remarried a year later and in time she had four little brothers.
She graduated from Fairview High School in 1941. Her daddy sacrificed to buy his only daughter a class ring.
In 1946, she met the love of her life, Dwight Holmes Rushing. He had just come home from serving three years in the Army during World War II in Western Europe. She was his anchor until the day he died.
The couple started their married life farming the land. Three children came along — Diane in 1947, Steve in 1948 and Peggy in 1951. The day before Steve was born, Mrs. Addie picked 100 pounds of cotton.
Life on Grace Avenue
After a decade of hard life on the farm, they moved to Lancaster, lured by the prospering cotton mills to an easier life with two steady paychecks. They moved in 1956 after securing jobs at Grace Bleachery. She worked first shift and he worked second. They bought a little house on a half-acre on Grace Avenue and built their life on it. Work was less than 2 miles away. And their church, White Springs Baptist, was even closer.
The children next door had a swing set in their backyard and the Rushing children were fascinated by it.
Mrs. Addie promised to get them one with her first paycheck. And she did.
The young couple worked hard to make the $38 monthly house payment.
“We didn’t know if we could make the payments,” said Mrs. Addie, who made $1 an hour back then.
“I thought I was rich,” Mrs. Addie said. “Oh yes — $40 a week.”
They grew vegetables in the backyard and canned the surplus for winter. Mrs. Addie made all their clothes.
Mrs. Addie worked at Springs for nearly 30 years. In 1956, when she was hired, women were expected to wear dresses despite the bending, reaching and squatting required to do their jobs. In the mid-to-late 1960s, Mrs. Addie made herself a pantsuit and put it on one morning before work.
Her husband cautioned her. “You wear that to work and they will send you home,” he said.
Mrs. Addie laughed and told him, “Well, I will just come home then.”
They didn’t send her home. Instead, she became a trendsetter. The next day more women came dressed in pants.
Mrs. Addie retired in 1985 when she turned 62. She continued to sew, garden and cut her grass. Dwight got sick in 1993 and she cared for him at home until the final three months of his life, when he had to be placed in a nursing home. He died in 2001 after 55 years of marriage.
The party
On March 18, more than 160 people filled the fellowship hall of Mrs. Addie’s church to celebrate her life. Her three children, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren attended. Her only surviving sibling, Edd, 85, cooked the barbecue meal for the celebration.
A table of photos illustrating her life greeted guests under a balloon arch at the fellowship hall entrance. Everyone made their way to Mrs. Addie to hug and congratulate her.
Peggy saw the celebration as a gift of gratitude to her mother.
“What we did for Mother (on) Saturday was what she has done at church throughout our lives,” she said. “She was always putting on a bridal or wedding shower for friends.”
Often, her homemade lace tablecloths adorned the tables.
“Mother was an excellent baker and we wanted to honor her with our baking,” Peggy said.
A dessert table was covered with 18 homemade cakes from family and friends.
The gifts from Mrs. Addie make a long list — quilts, silver dollars, homemade dresses, meals that include dumplings, yeast rolls at Christmas, and, best of all, the unquestioned feeling of being loved.
Life now
A week later, Mrs. Addie and her three children recalled special times and how things have changed.
Mrs. Addie can’t sew, cut grass, cook or drive now, due to her eyesight. She uses a walker at home. One of her children is always with her. All three of them live within 10 minutes of their mother.
“I’m so thankful to be at home,” she said.
And then, laughing, she said, “They each get two weeks off for each week they stay.”
Their mom is easy to please. She enjoys a sandwich at lunch — tomato when they are in season and banana other times. For supper, each of her children offers something different. Diane makes salads. Peggy makes vegetables. And Steve is a grill master. On Steve’s Friday nights, they get a thin crust supreme pizza from Pizza Hut.
Sitting around the living room in a circle, the family reminisced about Christmases. Their tree, always cedar, stood in the corner at the window facing Grace Avenue.
Tears fell as they recalled how Mrs. Addie had sacrificed to make their lives easier than her childhood during the Depression had been. She never got a toy for Christmas. She was grateful for the fresh fruit and nuts she got for the holidays. Mrs. Addie made sure her kids had presents to open every Christmas morning.
The Rushing siblings say these quieter days with their mother have been a gift, allowing them to relive childhood memories with each other.
Diane recalled a memory from Mrs. Addie’s working days.
“I remember her going to work with patches on her sleeves so we could have new clothes,” Diane said. “The love that she gave us was so genuine, and as we have gotten older, it means more and more.”
Peggy credits the siblings’ good health to the fresh vegetables her mom prepared when they were growing up.
The family still plants about 60 tomatoes every spring to keep Mrs. Addie’s glass full of fresh juice throughout the year.
Steve recalled how Mrs. Addie sent him care packages when he was in Vietnam, 9,000 miles from home. She mailed homemade cookies to him.
“They were broken, but so good,” he said.
Diane said her week with her mom teaches her to slow down. The quietness balances her busy life. And Peggy said her turn reminds her of what matters most and how to live with less stuff.
The kids agreed that their mom’s greatest lesson was how to love.
Mrs. Addie summed it up.
“Remember God loves you and try to do the best you can and life will be a lot easier for you,” she said.
Proverbs 31 woman
White Springs Baptist Church Minister Brad Threatt offered praise for Mrs. Addie’s lifetime of service to the church.
“Her servant’s heart and gentle spirit has ministered to so many people who have been a part of the history of our church,” he said. “Her faith in the Lord is evident to everyone who has the honor of meeting her.”
He said she is the perfect example of Proverbs 31, a woman who is strong, virtuous and selfless.
It’s no surprise that Mrs. Addie’s favorite Bible verses are John 3:16 and the 23rd Psalm — the cornerstones of her faith are sacrificial love and trusting God in times of plenty and in times of need.