COLUMBIA — Lawyers for both New-Indy Catawba and local plaintiffs met in court as New-Indy asked that the Clean Air Act case against it be thrown out.
Both parties were at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse in Columbia on Tuesday, June 20, for a hearing in front of District Court Judge Sherri Lydon.
Attorneys for New-Indy pleaded that neither the S.C. Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC), nor the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) required it to get a Clean Air Act Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit.
So New-Indy operated the Catawba mill, on S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and Van Wyck, with a lesser permit, allowing it to take the mill's hazardous air pollutant steam stripper out of service to construct a hard pipe to transport of all the foul condensate to the mill’s outdoor wastewater treatment plant.
Both the EPA and DHEC received more than 35,000 complaints from residents living near the facility regarding this, reporting noxious odors, nausea, eye, nose and throat irritations, migraines and other symptoms.
New-Indy representatives told DHEC that with the changes to its facility, its net emissions increased from 6.9 tons per year of total reduced sulfur and 2.2 tons per year of hydrogen sulfide (for a combined 9.1 tons), less than the regulatory threshold of 10 tons per year.
However, New-Indy exceeded that 10-ton per year threshold for both chemicals, and failed to obtain the Clear Air Act PSD permit, which DHEC did not require.
“The Clean Air Act is one of the most complex acts at the state and federal level,” said John McGahren, a New-Indy lawyer from New Jersey. “When you convert a plant like this, it is a complicated process. This is not an exact science. This is a very complicated analysis.”
According to the plaintiffs, New-Indy hit 15 tons per day of emissions on at least four days in April 2021 and the mill had operated in this mode for at least 90 days prior to the EPA monitoring them. During this time, the plaintiffs argued that New-Indy emitted more than 1,000 tons of hydrogen sulfide, triggering the obligation to get a PSD permit.
“A proper PSD permit would have involved an air-impact analysis,” said David Hoyle, plaintiff’s attorney.
Lydon asked Hoyle if DHEC didn’t require a PSD permit, “how am I to control DHEC here?”
Hoyle argued that the district court has obligations to exercise its jurisdiction over the area it covers.
“There is plenty of review in place after it (a permit) is issued,” Lydon said. “It appears to be a collateral attack on the agency.”
The EPA could have required New-Indy to get a PSD, but didn’t. And the EPA can’t make DHEC issue a PSD permit to New-Indy, according to McGahren.
“They haven’t violated a PSD permit because they didn’t have one,” Lydon said.
Hoyle rebutted, saying, “They violated the PSD permit because they didn’t have one.”
About 10 members of the public attended the hearing, several of them from in the Tree Tops community, about 4.5 miles away from New-Indy in the town of Van Wyck.
“We are victims of a science experiment,” said Tree Tops resident Jackie Baker. “I am grateful for the judge that thinks through the process.”
There is no time frame for Lydon to rule on New-Indy’s motion to dismiss. In a previous class action suit involving New-Indy, Lydon issued her ruling in favor of the plaintiffs about four months later after a similar hearing took place.