Ritchie Eugene Starnes, 60, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Folly Beach.

Ritchie was born in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 28, 1962, and was the son of Eli Reece Starnes (E.R.) and Mary Jane Stutts Starnes. He worked for the Daily Courier in Rutherfordton, N.C., and The News-Topic in Lenoir, N.C., as the editor.