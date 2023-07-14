Ritchie Eugene Starnes, 60, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Folly Beach.
Ritchie was born in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 28, 1962, and was the son of Eli Reece Starnes (E.R.) and Mary Jane Stutts Starnes. He worked for the Daily Courier in Rutherfordton, N.C., and The News-Topic in Lenoir, N.C., as the editor.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Shannamara Clubhouse, 4103 Shannamara Drive, Matthews, NC 28104.
Mr. Starnes is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Stutts Starnes of Charlotte; his son, Daniel Micah Simon of Charleston; his daughter, Lauren Clark of Indian Land; sisters, Cindy Starnes Osborne (Mitch) of Charlotte, Jeannie Renee Engl (Mike) of Parrish, Fla., and Bridget Leigh Starnes of Charlotte; his longtime love and friend, Linda Hutto Greenberg; and his closest friends, Gene Shuffler, Marty Ramsey, Duane Alexander, Jeff Few, Jim Ballou and so many, many more.
He was preceded in death by his father, E.R. Starnes; and his niece, Samantha Leigh Harrings.
Ritchie studied criminal justice at East Carolina University and UNCC (Charlotte) graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. After graduating, he became a private detective and after several years of being in that field, he decided to go back to school, furthering his education and receiving a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Ritchie loved to write and had often stated that he was going to write a book one day. Ritchie excelled at running a newspaper and soon became an editor. In this position, he tried to mentor and encourage other writers so they could reach their full potential. He loved what he did, and he did it extremely well.
Ritchie was an avid dog lover and he encouraged everyone to rescue or adopt from animal shelters. He himself had rescued several dogs over his lifetime and gave them their forever homes with an abundance of love, showing them that they deserved to be loved, not thrown away.
Ritchie will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His sense of humor was one of the things people loved most about him. He could make you laugh without even trying. He lived his life the way he wanted to live it, not by how others thought that he should live it. His love for his family was endless and will be missed by all who were part of his inner circle.