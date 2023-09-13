Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon is looking for a new job in Columbia.
Blackmon is planning on running for the S.C. Senate in District 27, currently held by Republican Penry Gustafson. He plans to challenge her in the Republican primary in June 2024.
Blackmon has been on County Council for the past five years and was reelected in 2022. His current council term doesn’t end until 2026.
Blackmon said Lancaster County should have sitting senator in Columbia, given its growth. Gustafson lives in Kershaw County. That is just one reason he said he is running.
“The main reason is I don’t feel like we have had the representation down in Columbia,” he said. “I feel like we need a senator that is available to the people of the three counties (Lancaster, Kershaw and Chesterfield) in this district.”
Blackmon said he feels like accessibility is a big issue as well.
“I will do that for all three counties,” he said. “I won’t just be a Lancaster County senator. I will be the senator for all three counties and I will be accessible to all three counties.”
Blackmon said he feels like the country is in decline and wants to make sure that Christian values are upheld within the state.
“We need someone in there that will make their votes based on what our Christian principles are,” he said, adding that he is big on gun rights and pro-life issues.
Blackmon said he doesn’t know of anyone on the Democratic side of the ticket that has shown interest in running yet.
Filing doesn’t start officially until March 2024. The Republican primary will be June 11, 2024.