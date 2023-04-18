Mr. Gilbert Marion Bowman, a proud veteran of the U.S Air Force and a resident of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. He was 76 years old.

Mr. Bowman was the eldest son of the late Edward Marion Bowman and the late Joyce Arlene Anderson Bowman. He was born on March 29, 1947, in Princeton, Ind., and grew up in Bellmont, Ill. He attended Wabash Valley Junior College, where he received his associate degree. He retired from Comporium Communications in 2017. He had over 40 years of experience in cable and telephone services and repairs.

