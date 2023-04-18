Mr. Gilbert Marion Bowman, a proud veteran of the U.S Air Force and a resident of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. He was 76 years old.
Mr. Bowman was the eldest son of the late Edward Marion Bowman and the late Joyce Arlene Anderson Bowman. He was born on March 29, 1947, in Princeton, Ind., and grew up in Bellmont, Ill. He attended Wabash Valley Junior College, where he received his associate degree. He retired from Comporium Communications in 2017. He had over 40 years of experience in cable and telephone services and repairs.
In September 1967, Mr. Bowman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His military occupation was auto track radar repair and maintenance. He valued his service highly and was honorably discharged in September 1971.
Mr. Bowman is survived by his children, Trina Brazell (James II), Gilbert “Bert” Bowman Jr. (Capri), Katrina Stewart, Kristin Blue (Doug) and Kaylee Davis (Johnny III); his grandchildren, Alyssa, Auston, Hunter, Kierstyn, James III, Bryce, Hayden, Landen, Kennedy, Johnny IV, Kinsley and Henry; and his siblings, Nathan Bowman (Terri) and Nancy Walter (Bob).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joyce Bowman; and younger brother, Gregory “Greg” Bowman.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a private service planned for family at a later date.
Mr. Bowman had a deep respect for our nation’s military servicemen and women. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider contributing to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Bowman.