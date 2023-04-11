HEATH SPRINGS — Mrs. Sue Broach Huffman, 79, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.
She was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Richard Broach and Maxine Sullivan Broach.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Westside Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Todd Huffman (Nay) of Lancaster; and two grandchildren, Alicia and Skylar Huffman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gerald Huffman; son, Ricky Huffman; brother, Michael Broach; and grandson, Chase Huffman.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family.