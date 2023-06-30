Do you have a fishing rod in your garage? Or maybe even a cane pole? If so, the S.C. Wildlife Federation (SCWF) invites you to join our Plishing Challenge this summer!

Plishing is a combination of the Swedish phrase “plocka upp,” meaning litter pick up, and fishing. Our Plishing Challenge is designed to keep the public engaged with fishing, and to help keep our waterways clean by using best fishing practices, picking up litter and catching fish.