Opening night of the high school football season featured plenty of drama. Two rivals endured injuries, scuffles, wild swings of emotion and a last-second finish.
The Nation Ford Falcons overcame two 14-point deficits to grab a stunning 29-28 win over the Indian Land Warriors on Friday, Aug. 19.
The Warriors grabbed a 14-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Jaxon Scheidt pitched to Sequel Patterson, lined up at running back for Indian Land. Patterson found Hayden Morris wide open on the far side for the 28-yard score. Ricky Myers then sped around the near end to extend the lead.
Nation Ford struck back just five plays later as Kaden Barnette found Josh Ameo from 31 yards away to cut the lead to 14-7.
The Warriors struggled with fumbled snaps all night, and the one they lost proved pivotal. Zyon Neely picked up the loose ball and took it in from the Warriors' 10 to tie the score at 14.
Patterson's first rushing touchdown early put the Warriors back on top, 21-14. He took the quarterback draw, weaving his way around the Falcons' defenders for the 24-yard score.
The lead once again grew to 14 as Patterson scored again on a quarterback draw, from 1 yard out on fourth and goal.
Nation Ford fought back again, pulling to 28-21 when Barnette found Jaydon Scott on a quick screen. Scott cut down the near sideline and sped into the end zone from 36 yards.
Patterson, forced to play quarterback once Scheidt left with an injury, looked to seal the game, but he came up short on fourth and two at the Falcons' 41.
Nation Ford had just 50 seconds to try and tie the game. The Falcons needed every second, as Barnette found Lucas Barz in the far corner of the end zone with no time left. The 31-yard Hail Mary left Nation Ford trailing by one.
After a penalty on Indian Land, the Falcons brought their offense back on the field. They remained there despite a false start, and Barnette found Ameo on the near side at the 1-yard line. Ameo stepped around an Indian Land defender and into the end zone to give the Falcons the win with a 2-point conversion.
After the game, Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings said he was not certain of the nature or severity of Scheidt’s injury.
The Warriors were also without star running back and linebacker Jaden Singletary, who injured his ankle in practice.
“It’s hard to put a freshman (Patterson) back there (at quarterback), after we asked him to do all he did. We asked him to play running back, defensive back, return kicks, wide receiver, all those things,” Hastings said.
“We had some bad snaps. We’re young at some positions. We’re gonna have to grow into them.”
On the decision to go for it on the fourth down, Hastings said, “We liked the play call. We had them outnumbered, outleveraged, we just didn’t block it up right.”
Indian Land travels to Timberland on Friday, Aug. 25, for its second game of the regular season, looking for its first win of the year.