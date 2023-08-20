LANSPTS-08-23-23 INDIAN LAND FOOTBALL Sequel Patterson

Indian Land's Sequel Patterson moves past a couple of Nation Ford defenders during their close game Friday, Aug. 19.

 Rick Johnson

Opening night of the high school football season featured plenty of drama. Two rivals endured injuries, scuffles, wild swings of emotion and a last-second finish.

The Nation Ford Falcons overcame two 14-point deficits to grab a stunning 29-28 win over the Indian Land Warriors on Friday, Aug. 19.