LANSPTS-09-09-23 IL VOLLEYBALL

Indian Land's Anthony Maevsky dives to dig out a ball in the Warriors match at Nation Ford Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL – The Indian Land boys volleyball team split matches on the road to open their 2023 season this past week.

The Warriors fell to the Clover Blue Eagles 2-0 (15-25, 24-26), but beat the Nation Ford Falcons 2-1 (11-25, 25-22, 15-9) in the best of three sets. Indian Land is now 1-1 on the season.