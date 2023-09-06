FORT MILL – The Indian Land boys volleyball team split matches on the road to open their 2023 season this past week.
The Warriors fell to the Clover Blue Eagles 2-0 (15-25, 24-26), but beat the Nation Ford Falcons 2-1 (11-25, 25-22, 15-9) in the best of three sets. Indian Land is now 1-1 on the season.
“It is a building process,” said Indian Land head John DeWalt. “There was some good points in the second match. We still got a lot of growing to do. We have some good stuff to grow on.”
Because it was a tri-match involving three teams, the sets were best of three instead of best of five.
In the first match for Indian Land, Clover jumped out to 5-1 lead early and then forced it to a 9-3 lead before the Warriors took a time out.
Indian Land came out of the time out and played better, but couldn’t ever really make a run against Clover. The Blue Eagles were able to pull away and win the opening set handily.
The second set was closer despite Clover getting a 6-3 early lead. Indian land came back to tie the set at 7-7. Clover again pulled ahead, but Indian Land didn’t allow them to pull away as they stayed within striking distance tying the match at 24 and forcing Clover to take a time out. Clover came out of the time out and scored two consecutive points to be able to win the set and sweep the match.
Things didn’t start well for Indian Land against Nation Ford, but they were able to regroup.
In the first set between Nation Ford and Indian Land, the Falcons jumped out to a 6-0 lead and were strong throughout the set. Gaining early control was big for Nation Ford as they would go up 14-5 and then 21-10 to put away the Warriors to win their second set on the year and grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
Indian Land is a multi-year program and has more experience than Nation Ford. That experience allowed them to rally. Indian Land was able to return serves better and stayed with Nation Ford to open the second set. The Warriors finally pulled away to go up 17-13 forcing the Falcons into a time out.
After the time out, Nation Ford closed the gap some, but could never grab an advantage falling in the second set to tie the match at 1-1.
The third and deciding set again started out close, but the Warriors were able pull ahead at 8-6 and never trailed moving forward as the Falcons used both their time outs to try and regroup, but were unable to do so.
Indian Land will now turn their attention to playing at Airport High in Columbia Sept. 12.