Discovery School celebrated summer campers and their artistic abilities at the Discovery smARTS camp finale June 22. Campers played the piano and other instruments, sang, acted in a skit and danced.
Camp coordinator Lisa Knox, who also serves as Lancaster County School District's arts coordinator, said her favorite part of the annual camp is the day-to-day interactions with students.
“Building relationships with them, getting to know them, laughing, talking, rehearsing, but just that direct interaction with them (is my favorite),” she said.
Knox said the camp, which is in its third year, had 80 campers across 12 days this year. She said the campers get to choose what and how they want to perform.
“They can audition for solos, they can choose to be a stagehand prop manager, or do light and sound,” Knox said. “Some of them have helped set up and built the props, so they all get to choose a little piece and how much or how little they want to participate.”
Rising eighth-grader Neil Patel participated quite a bit, writing and directing an entire play about Disney characters attending a therapy session. Acting as “Dr. Disney,” he led multiple different characters into an emotional deep dive, while keeping the audience entertained.
“It was exhilarating and exciting, but I am not going to lie, it was also kind of scary,” Neil said. “I feel that way for every performance I do, no matter how many times I do it.”
His mom, Erin Patel, said this year’s program opened up his entire world, and introduced him to a hobby he now wants to make a career out of. Erin said having two parents who work makes it difficult to attend extracurricular activities, but the transportation being provided made all the difference.
“I saw him grow, not just as an artist, but as a person,” she said. “We had wonderful conversations about what he was studying and his art classes, music classes.”
“We’re very grateful for the bus drivers, for the teachers, for the administrators who put this together,” Erin said.
Erin also expressed how grateful she was for Neil to have a creative outlet, as his brother has been dealing with a serious and rare health condition, that requires him to constantly travel to specialists at the Mayo Clinic.
“This gave my older son an outlet to have a positive experience of summer, despite all the pressure and the hardships at home of having a younger sibling who's chronically severely ill,” Erin said. “So having this program gave him space to really find himself and really embrace himself and just really have a good time.”
Other acts included three piano performances, three singing performances, five band ensemble performances and three different styles of dance. Campers in two different visual arts classes displayed their artistic masterpieces in the lobby for friends and family to see during intermission.
The event's highlight was the multi-song finale, including all students, to several different Broadway hits like "Hairspray" and "Footloose," ending with a dramatic confetti shower.
For those interested in participating next summer, there is an audition process in October and November, which art teachers will share more information on. If nominated after their audition, there are three Saturday workshops, followed by the camp in June.
The camp is free except for a small transportation fee, which allows the staff to bus campers from all over the county.
“We believe that arts education is core education,” Knox said. “It is just as important as reading, math, science, social studies. We know that children who participate in the arts have higher academic success in school and children who participate in the arts have higher confidence and have a holistic social emotional health about them.”