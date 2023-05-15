The school day at Lancaster High had ended, but the school’s auditorium was abuzz with cheers and applause.
There was good reason as a pair of Bruins senior athletes signed to play sports in college Tuesday, May 9.
First up was baseball player Carter Cox, who signed to play at USC Lancaster. Then, Lady Bruins sprinter Latrice Brown signed to run track at Columbia College.
Both beamed as teammates, coaches, family, friends and school administrators applauded their choices.
Cox, who played one season with the Bruins after transferring from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, said it has been his goal to play for the Lancers.
“The USCL program is on the rise, and they just finished runner-up in the Region 10 tournament, so I feel they are making strides,” said Cox, the son of Scott Bailey and Vershawn Gray. “I like the coaches (and) campus, and USCL is close to home. I feel good about my choice.”
Cox, a pitcher and third baseman, notched 52 strikeouts in 42.1 innings with a 4.09 earned-run average.
“This is a big day for Carter and I’m extremely happy and proud of him,” said Lancaster head baseball coach Will Celmer. “We earned a playoff bid this season and Carter played a key role in that achievement. He liked having the ball and it’s a plus to have a player who wants to step up and contribute.”
Cox is grateful for the chance.
“God made this possible and I appreciate the support of my family, coaches, teammates, friends and teachers,” Cox said. “They have all helped make this day possible.”
Brown, a three-year member of the Lancaster track team, has produced a solid running career, including setting the school record in the 100-meter dash at 12.38. She also ran the 200-meter dash and is the anchor on the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay teams.
Brown is also a strong student, with a 3.5 GPA.
“The chance to run in college has been my dream and I’m so excited now that it’s happening,” said Brown, the daughter of LaQuinta Edmonds and Larry Brown Jr. “I’m thankful for my coaches and family. They have been there on and off the track.”
Columbia College women’s track coach Justin Bishop said he was happy with the addition of the fleet-footed Brown.
“Latrice is a huge pick-up for us,” Bishop said. “We feel she can help us rebuild. We’ve lost some key sprinters, and we’ve signed Latrice and five other sprinters, who we feel can come in and help us rebuild and compete for future championships.”
Lancaster High School athletics director Karl Fritz said he was thrilled.
“This is always a happy occasion when we see our Bruins student-athletes use their talent and skill on and off the field of competition to have the chance to compete at the next level,” Fritz said.
“We appreciate what they’ve done at Lancaster High School and look forward to their future in college. They have worked hard and we wish them well.”