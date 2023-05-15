LANSPTS-05-17-23 SIGNING

Carter Cox, left, and Latrice Brown signed letters of intent to play at their respective colleges May 9 at Lancaster High School.

 Robert Howey

The school day at Lancaster High had ended, but the school’s auditorium was abuzz with cheers and applause.

There was good reason as a pair of Bruins senior athletes signed to play sports in college Tuesday, May 9.

